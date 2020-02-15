12:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, February 15:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 93, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 48 μg / m³.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

By the way, officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan do not recognize the data of these sensors. But they made their own measurements on December 2 and admitted that the air in Bishkek was polluted, including by heavy metals.
link: https://24.kg/english/143736/
views: 42
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow
Air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
Air pollution monitors to be installed in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution level still high throughout Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000 Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 60,000 people
15 February, Saturday
11:53
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 3 times in some Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level exceeded 3 times in som...
11:49
Temporary driver's licenses become invalid in Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Deputies plan to ban production of plastic bags in Kyrgyzstan from 2021
11:31
Staff reshuffle at State Tax Service: Heads of territorial departments replaced
10:51
Some districts of Bishkek and Tokmak to have no gas