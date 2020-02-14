17:57
11,500 new jobs created in Bishkek

At least 11,582 jobs have been created in Bishkek in 2019. The First Deputy Mayor of Bishkek, Almaz Baketaev, said a board meeting at the City Hall.

According to him, most of the places were created in shopping centers Eurasia – 6,245, Bereket – 1,000, TSUM - 400 places.

In total, 119,335 business entities are registered in Bishkek, 4,733 of which were opened in 2019, and 72,213 legal entities, but only 39,834 of them are working.

At the same time, the nominal average monthly salary for January-November 2019 in Bishkek amounted to 21,494.7 soms. Residents working in the field of healthcare and social services have the lowest average salaries (12,156 soms), the highest - in the field of information and communication (37,037 soms).     

     
