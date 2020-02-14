Kyrgyzstan to punish for organized crime groups financing

The Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes amendments to the Criminal Code. They were submitted for public discussion.

At the initiative of the developers, membership in an organized crime group is punishable by imprisonment of the 5th category (from 10 to 12.5 years), and taking a higher position in the criminal hierarchy — by the imprisonment of 6th category (from 12.5 to 15 years).

It is also proposed to punish for financing organized groups and criminal organizations, for the provision or collection of money, objects and other property, gifting or donation, provision of services.

It is proposed to imprison for a period from 5 to 7.5 years for such crimes. «Storage and distribution of money and property for the needs of organized groups, as well as development of channels for their financing, committed by a leader or a member of an organized group or criminal organization, will be punished by imprisonment of the 4th category (from 7.5 to 10 years),» the document says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, organized crime in Kyrgyzstan «has gained such proportions that it has begun to take advantage of the capabilities of state institutions and civil society, undermining national security, the economic and spiritual foundations of the existence of the nation.»