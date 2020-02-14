102 Kyrgyz companies may supply goods to EAEU countries

At least 102 domestic enterprises of Kyrgyzstan were included in the Register of Enterprises that can deliver goods to the territory of the EAEU countries (Russia and Kazakhstan). Such data are provided by the Government of the republic.

The Unified Register of Accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union includes 37 testing laboratories, including 26 state and 11 private.

Laboratories and certification bodies are accredited on 25 out of 48 adopted technical regulations of the Customs Union / Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, one veterinary and one phytosanitary laboratory are accredited in Bishkek and Osh cities.