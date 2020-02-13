Head of Grand Stroy Invest company wanted by Financial police

Director of Grand Stroy Invest LLC Daniyar Khaidarov was put on the wanted list. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The state service conducts pre-trial proceedings against the director of Grand Stroy Invest LLC on the fact of fraud in the construction and sale of premises and residential apartments in Bishkek.

It was found out that Daniyar Khaidarov took land and money from citizens and promised to provide premises and apartments in new houses under construction. But he did not fulfill his obligations and disappeared.

«In December 2019, a notice of suspicion (in absentia) of a crime was issued during the pre-trial proceedings against Daniyar Khaidarov. Further, on the basis of a decision of the investigating judge, a preventive measure was applied to him in the form of detention in absentia and a wanted case was opened. The Director of Grand Stroy Invest is hiding from the investigation authorities and thereby is hindering the objective pre-trial proceedings,» the Financial police stressed.