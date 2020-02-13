14:34
Teachers from Kyrgyzstan can take free training in Japan

Teachers from Kyrgyzstan can take free training in Japan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Teachers of primary and secondary grades of schools in Kyrgyzstan can participate in the annual educational «Program for Young Teachers.»

The age of a candidate should not exceed 35 years, he or she must have working experience of at least five years. For more information, click here.

Applications are accepted until February 28, 2020 at the Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic. Selection of candidates will take place in two stages — a written test and an interview.
