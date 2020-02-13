Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims

Consideration of a lawsuit of the ex-Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Aitmatov against the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat is ongoing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry as a third party did not appear at the trial, but a telephone message was sent to the court explaining their absence.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Dias Mambetaliev, said his client refused part of the claim regarding publication of a refutation on the official website of the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan.

«Taking into account that the information that was published in the official press release of the Turkish Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic was not personally signed by the Ambassador, and it is impossible to establish this, Askar Aitmatov refuses publication of a refutation,» the lawyer explained.

According to him, Askar Aitmatov demands to recognize the information in the press release of the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan as invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.

The lawyer noted that the information, where the Turkish Ambassador accuses Askar Aitmatov of involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO), is still being sent out on the Internet.

The court ruled that in connection with the change in the claims the defendant in the person of a representative of ProMediaPlus Public Foundation (founder of Kaktus.media website) needs to get acquainted with the amended lawsuit and it can be appealed within 10 days.

The next hearing will be held on March 2. The court plans to proceed to hearing of arguments.

Recall, the son of Chingiz Aitmatov and the ex-Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic filed a civil lawsuit to protect honor, dignity and business reputation. Askar Aitmatov demands to recognize the accusations by the Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic of his involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO) as invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.