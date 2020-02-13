11:32
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims

Consideration of a lawsuit of the ex-Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askar Aitmatov against the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat is ongoing in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry as a third party did not appear at the trial, but a telephone message was sent to the court explaining their absence.

Related news
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings
The plaintiff’s lawyer, Dias Mambetaliev, said his client refused part of the claim regarding publication of a refutation on the official website of the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan.

«Taking into account that the information that was published in the official press release of the Turkish Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic was not personally signed by the Ambassador, and it is impossible to establish this, Askar Aitmatov refuses publication of a refutation,» the lawyer explained.

According to him, Askar Aitmatov demands to recognize the information in the press release of the Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan as invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.

The lawyer noted that the information, where the Turkish Ambassador accuses Askar Aitmatov of involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO), is still being sent out on the Internet.

The court ruled that in connection with the change in the claims the defendant in the person of a representative of ProMediaPlus Public Foundation (founder of Kaktus.media website) needs to get acquainted with the amended lawsuit and it can be appealed within 10 days.

The next hearing will be held on March 2. The court plans to proceed to hearing of arguments.

Recall, the son of Chingiz Aitmatov and the ex-Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic filed a civil lawsuit to protect honor, dignity and business reputation. Askar Aitmatov demands to recognize the accusations by the Turkish Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic of his involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO) as invalid and defaming his honor and dignity.
link: https://24.kg/english/143489/
views: 72
Print
Related
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss World Nomad Games by phone
Kyrgyzstanis pay $ 50 more for work visa to Turkey due to intermediary
Head of Kyrgyzstan condoles with President of Turkey over deaths under avalanche
Work visa to Turkey costs Kyrgyzstanis $ 80 instead of $ 30
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Greece and Montenegro appointed
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Chingiz Aidarbekov stands up for Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings
Citizen of Turkey detained with fake passport during entry into Kyrgyzstan
New Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UAE appointed
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
13 February, Thursday
11:07
Deputies approve Akram Madumarov as Deputy Prime Minister for border issues Deputies approve Akram Madumarov as Deputy Prime Minist...
10:59
Some areas of Bishkek left without cold water today
10:53
Lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey: Askar Aitmatov changes claims
09:32
Automatic traffic control system to be launched in Bishkek
12 February, Wednesday
17:38
Salaidin Avazov pleads guilty and ready to pay fine
17:26
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
16:54
Matraimovs’ co-father-in-law suspected of transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan
16:39
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal in Uzbekistan
16:31
Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement