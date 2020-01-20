15:43
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considers a lawsuit of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Askar Aitmatov against the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat. Registry of the court told 24.kg news agency.

The statement of claim was submitted on November 1, 2019. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ProMediaPlus Public Foundation (founder of Kaktus.media) were involved in the case as third parties.

The son of Chingiz Aitmatov and the former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic filed a civil lawsuit to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. Askar Aitmatov demands a refutation and a public apology from the Turkish Ambassador, who accused him of involvement in the terrorist organization of Fethullah Gulen (FETO).

The court said that two hearings had already taken place, but the Ambassador did not attend both of them, referring to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 24, 2020.
