Where is patriotism? Why Chinese company will dress Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic team

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan are surprised why a Chinese company will dress the national Olympic team. Representative of the domestic company Bigser Sport Oksana Lvova announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, on January 11, the company offered to dress the Olympic team of the Kyrgyz Republic for free for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. On January 30, the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports announced a competition among designers for formal and sports outfits.

Related news Chinese company to make sports uniform of Kyrgyz team for Olympics 2020

On January 31, the National Olympic Committee announced that the national team of Kyrgyzstan would go to the Olympics in Chinese outfits.

«Our company received a lot of questions. Patriots on social media are surprised why the team will go in the Chinese outfits. There was no official response from officials on this issue,» said Oksana Lvova.

Bigser Sport company is 29 years old. It creates outfits with national and Olympic symbols, which are valued in different countries. Previously, it was used by participants of the Olympic and Asian Games, Universiades, Children of Asia Games. The outfits aroused interest at all Olympic villages. Bigser Sport also creates symbolic clothing for fans and develops their culture.

Another representative of the company, Nazgul Imanakunova, noted that appropriate fabric is selected for the production of each suit. The company uses only high quality materials, introduces all the newest and most interesting in production.

Another Bigser Sport representative, Natalia Mordvintseva, said she wore the Chinese outfit and did not consider it to be appropriate for the national team and the Olympic Games. «For example, the flag of Kyrgyzstan on the jacket is small, and the logo of the manufacturer is large,» she said.

Oksana Lvova stressed that a fair competition and tender should be held between those who want to dress the Olympic team for free, it is necessary to contact the State Standard and choose a high-quality outfit.

«As a national brand, we need athletes to wear national brands at international events. In such a way we show the potential of our country,» she added.

As noted, Bigser Sport updates its collection every year on February 15. The Legend collection will be released the other day. The company representatives showed samples of their products at the press conference.