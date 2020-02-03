Chinese company to make sports uniform of Kyrgyz team for Olympics 2020

The Chinese company Tectop has been selected for manufacture of uniforms for members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan, who will go to the Summer Olympics 2020. The National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chinese company is a sponsor of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic. Previously, Tectop was also engaged in equipping of Kyrgyz athletes, providing free 250 sets of uniforms for the team that represented the country at the Asian Games in Indonesia (2018).

The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports is responsible for the dress uniform. About 5 million soms were allocated for its manufacture.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has five Olympic berths secured by Alsuluu Tynybekova (wrestling), Denis Petrashov (swimming), Yulia Andreeva (athletics), Atabek Azizbekov (Greco-Roman wrestling) and Darya Maslova (athletics).

In case of winning medals, Kyrgyz athletes will receive rewards ranging from 5 to 10 million soms. Such remuneration was provided by the Government.

The XXXII Summer Olympic Games will open in Tokyo on July 24, 2020.