11:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Chinese company to make sports uniform of Kyrgyz team for Olympics 2020

The Chinese company Tectop has been selected for manufacture of uniforms for members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan, who will go to the Summer Olympics 2020. The National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chinese company is a sponsor of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic. Previously, Tectop was also engaged in equipping of Kyrgyz athletes, providing free 250 sets of uniforms for the team that represented the country at the Asian Games in Indonesia (2018).

The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports is responsible for the dress uniform. About 5 million soms were allocated for its manufacture.

So far, Kyrgyzstan has five Olympic berths secured by Alsuluu Tynybekova (wrestling), Denis Petrashov (swimming), Yulia Andreeva (athletics), Atabek Azizbekov (Greco-Roman wrestling) and Darya Maslova (athletics).

In case of winning medals, Kyrgyz athletes will receive rewards ranging from 5 to 10 million soms. Such remuneration was provided by the Government.

The XXXII Summer Olympic Games will open in Tokyo on July 24, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/142375/
views: 91
Print
Related
Government sets amount of money rewards for medals at the 2020 Olympics
Kyrgyzstani to participate in 4th Olympic Games in her career
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at Olympic Games
Bishkek becomes sports capital of Asia
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at the Olympic Games
Kyrgyzstan's streetball team gets through to Olympic Games for the first time
Kyrgyzstani Evgeniy Timofeev sums up his performance at the Olympic Games
Kyrgyz skier Evgeny Timofeev takes 63rd place at the Olympics
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I am sure that I will win gold at Olympics 2020
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
3 February, Monday
11:15
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bi...
11:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020
10:58
Number of victims of new coronavirus in China increasing
10:41
At least 60 face recognition cameras installed in Bishkek
10:33
New virus in China: 18 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Wuhan