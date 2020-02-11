Foreign Ministry to continue evacuation of Kyrgyz students from China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan plans to continue evacuation of its citizens from China in connection with the spread of coronavirus. The Foreign Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that communication is maintained constantly with only 350 students staying in China. In total, more than 6,000 Kyrgyzstanis are studying there.

«Measures are being discussed to evacuate students from the PRC,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health stressed that all Kyrgyzstanis who arrived from China would be quarantined. So far, doctors have not registered any cases of coronavirus in the republic.

Meanwhile, the number of infected in China itself is growing — 43,106 cases have been registered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.