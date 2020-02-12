Involvement of Kyrgyzstani in coronavirus prank checked in Moscow

Moscow court arrested a blogger Karomatullo Dzhaborov, who staged a prank in the Moscow metro with a person allegedly infected with coronavirus. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan is also checked for involvement in the crime. NTV.ru TV channel reports.

The video shows a young man falling in the train car, moving to Ulitsa 1905 Goda metro station, and pretending having convulsions. At this time, his associates start shouting a warning about coronavirus and provoke a panic.

According to the channel, the pranker was placed in a pretrial detention center until March 8. He faces up to five years in prison under the article «Hooliganism.»

It is reported that five people are checked for involvement in the crime — these are citizens of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia at the age from 17 to 25.

The channel notes that the criminal case on hooliganism was instituted after the video from the Moscow metro was posted on the Internet.