Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000

Number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in China is growing — 43,106 cases have been registered. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 1,018 over the past day. At the same time, there are already 4,046 recovered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 31,728 cases of the virus, 974 dead and 2,222 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 464 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan and Thailand (32), Singapore (45), Hong Kong (42), South Korea (28), Australia (15), Germany (14), USA (13) and Malaysia (18).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.