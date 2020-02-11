13:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000

Number of confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus in China is growing — 43,106 cases have been registered. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The death toll from the coronavirus has increased to 1,018 over the past day. At the same time, there are already 4,046 recovered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 31,728 cases of the virus, 974 dead and 2,222 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 464 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan and Thailand (32), Singapore (45), Hong Kong (42), South Korea (28), Australia (15), Germany (14), USA (13) and Malaysia (18).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/143248/
views: 101
Print
Related
Novel virus in China: Kyrgyzstanis are asked to be in touch with diplomats
33% of direct investments in Kyrgyzstan attracted from China
Number of recovered coronavirus patients 3 times exceeds number of died
Coronavirus gets temporary name - Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP)
8,900 citizens of China obtain work permits in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 638
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 565
52 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
11 February, Tuesday
13:40
Kyrgyzstan to be assisted in digitization of Great Patriotic War photos Kyrgyzstan to be assisted in digitization of Great Patr...
13:30
Bishkek to buy 50 buses at the expense of city budget
12:16
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 43,000
12:06
Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov resigns
11:57
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to snow