Kyrgyzstan to be assisted in digitization of Great Patriotic War photos

A point for digitization of photographs and letters from the fronts of the Great Patriotic War was opened at the Russian Kant military airbase. Its organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

The campaign was launched as part of the large-scale project «Road of Memory.» Its task is to preserve the true history of the war, the history of those who lived and died fighting against Nazism.

The point began its work on February 10. Digitized materials — photographs, letters, postcards — will be published in the multimedia gallery of the project «Road of Memory» in the Russian Moscow Oblast on the alley of the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of Russia.