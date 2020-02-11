Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev: Chui region should become development leader

«Chui region should be a leader in social and economic development,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, said at a board meeting of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the performance of the region is medium. But, at the same time, there are a lot of opportunities for implementation of projects in social and economic sphere, in the field of culture and tourism.

I consider agriculture, development of processing industry and tourism as priority areas for Chui region. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«It is planned to open a credit line to support tourism activities. In addition, it is important to pay attention to the development and support of breeding farms. Chui region could become a leader in almost all areas, however, unfortunately, not enough effort is being made to develop the region’s potential,» the Prime Minister stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that only 5 percent of tourists have a rest in Chui region nowadays. The head of Government is confident that local authorities need to step up efforts to attract investment in tourism and other areas of activity.

«The main part of internal migrants lives in Chui region. Some migrant children do not have documents. This deprives them of the opportunity to get social benefits and use public services. This year is also a year of support for children. It is important to solve all the issues of documenting and detection of children in need of state social assistance. Attention needs to be paid to reducing maternal and infant mortality,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.