Shofulman of counterfeit money was arrested in Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 26-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained while trying to utter counterfeit banknotes in the amount of €10,500.

Employee of an exchange office and a cashier of K.E.P. LLC assisted him.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS.

Investigative measures to identify persons involved in the crime are ongoing.