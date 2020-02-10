16:20
Novel virus in China: Kyrgyzstanis are asked to be in touch with diplomats

More than 1,800 Kyrgyzstanis contacted the operational round-the-clock emergency response center of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the emergency response center was created in connection with the spread of coronavirus in China to provide the maximum possible consular, legal and practical assistance to citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

The Embassy reportedly carries out the necessary work and interaction with the state and local bodies of China, diplomatic missions of foreign states in Beijing. With the assistance of the diplomatic mission, 18 Kyrgyz students studying in Wuhan city have been returned to Bishkek.

According to the ministry, more than 4,000 students from Kyrgyzstan study in the PRC, some of whom are currently in China, the other — in Kyrgyzstan.

At the same time, part of the Kyrgyzstanis staying in the PRC does not contact the Embassy.

The diplomatic mission asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan to be in touch. They can contact the Embassy by phone: +86 315 603 03680, +8613581902801.

Over the past day, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in China has increased to 910 people. At the same time, there are already 3,301 people, who have recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
