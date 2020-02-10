13:16
Number of recovered coronavirus patients 3 times exceeds number of died

As of today, the number of people who have recovered after being infected with coronavirus three times exceeds the number of died. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day the death toll from a novel coronavirus in China has increased to 910 people. At the same time, there are already 3,301 recovered.

However, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is still growing — 40,514 cases have been registered.

Most of the infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 29,631 cases of the virus, 871 dead and 1,795 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus cases were registered is also increasing. As of today, 368 cases in 26 countries have been confirmed outside of China. Most of the patients are in Japan and Thailand (32), Singapore (40), Hong Kong (36), South Korea (25), Australia (15), Germany (14), USA (12) and Malaysia (16).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/143112/
