Coronavirus gets temporary name - Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP)

Over the past day, the death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 813 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

According to information as of February 9, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the PRC exceeded 37,000 people, 813 patients died. According to the monitoring data of Johns Hopkins University project, a total of 37,500 people were infected all over the world, about 2,600 recovered.

Meanwhile, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus was given a temporary name — Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP). The State Health Committee of China reported.

The name is translated from English as «pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus.» It is noted that it is temporary. WHO has not yet given a permanent official international name to the disease.
