Over 70 people suffer from company promising to employ them in Poland

A man suspected in fraud was detained in Bishkek, who promised to help with employment in Poland, took $ 800 from a Bishkek resident and fled. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported.

According to it, a citizen turned to the police with a statement. He asked to take measures against Arai-Global company. Its employees promised the applicant to provide a visa and employ him in Poland, having previously taken $ 800. Then they disappeared in an unknown direction.

The fact is registered under the Article 204 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 35-year-old suspect K.A. was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

After that, more than 70 citizens appealed to the police department of Pervomaisky district, who have been deceived by employees of Arai-Global company.

An investigation is currently underway in the framework of pre-trial proceedings to find out possible involvement of the suspect in other similar crimes.