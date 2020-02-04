Over 70 people suffer from company promising to employ them in Poland

A man suspected in fraud was detained in Bishkek, who promised to help with employment in Poland, took $ 800 from a Bishkek resident and fled. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported.
The fact is registered under the Article 204 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 35-year-old suspect K.A. was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.
After that, more than 70 citizens appealed to the police department of Pervomaisky district, who have been deceived by employees of Arai-Global company.
An investigation is currently underway in the framework of pre-trial proceedings to find out possible involvement of the suspect in other similar crimes.