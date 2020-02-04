12:03
Farid Niyazov, Ravshan Jeenbekov remanded in custody until April 9

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered petition of investigators to extend preventive measure to the ex-head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov and a former parliament member Ravshan Jeenbekov.

The court granted the petition and remanded the suspects in custody with keeping them in the pre-trial detention center 1 of Bishkek until April 9.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with several articles: «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
