Farid Niyazov comments on another criminal case against him

Ex-chief of staff of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, commented on another criminal case brought against them on the fact of illegal obtaining of citizenship of Kyrgyzstan by the head of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi.

According to Atambayev’s associate, the case is completely unfounded and with legally illiterate accusations, including in his, Farid Niyazov’s, address as the former chairman of the Commission on Citizenship under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The criminal case is politically motivated, since its purpose is to divert public attention and to divert the heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs from criminal responsibility for shameful behavior during the abduction and illegal transportation of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad. The text of the notification of suspicion of committing a «crime» presented to me clearly says that the investigators of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek (and before that the investigators of the State Committee for National Security) and prosecutors tried their best, but could not find a single real reason to challenge the legality of the citizenship granted to Orhan Inandi. However, being the executors of a political order, they were forced to fulfill the will of their superiors and suspect me of «corruption». Although, according to practicing lawyers, there are no violations at all. With regard to other defendants, we can talk at most about «violation of the terms of work with statements, letters and appeals of individuals», that is, not about a criminal, but about an administrative offense,» Farid Niyazov writes.

The actions of the Commission on Citizenship and the very acquisition of citizenship of Kyrgyzstan by the head of Sapat were absolutely legal. Farid Niyazov

The former chief of staff of the head of state believes that «all the recent actions of the security forces around the founder of Sapat schools only strengthen the public opinion that the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic are currying favor with the special services of a foreign state.»

«Moreover, it is done to the detriment of the interests of its citizens. At first, the people were indignant at the sluggish and indistinct reaction of the security forces to the abduction of the citizen of Kyrgyzstan. Only a month later and from other sources it becomes known that the abducted person was taken to Turkey and that it was a special operation. At the same time, the statement of the Turkish side about non-violation of Kyrgyz laws by their special services testifies in favor of the version of the deputy of the Parliament Zhanar Akayev and the lawyer of the head of Sapat that Orhan Inandi was abducted and sent to Turkey by the Kyrgyz security forces. It is a shame! This is where Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich should look for traces of corruption, and possibly high treason,» Farid Niyazov said.

According to him, the power structures of Kyrgyzstan are engaged in anything at all and they have less and less strength to carry out their direct duties.

«The State Committee for National Security has become the most politicized state body, and its chairman Kamchybek Tashiev bears responsibility for this. It is high time for him to analyze whether the committee headed by him fulfills the functions of ensuring national security. Or, under his leadership, it turned into a semi-commercial structure for legalization of corrupt officials, which, in addition, got mired in political persecution, surrounded by secret sponsors,» the author of the statement notes.

He added that the issues of intelligence and strengthening the borders have faded into the background. Although he does not admit it (Kamchybek Tashiev. — Note of 24.kg news agency). «Meanwhile, he openly admits that he follows politicians, journalists and bloggers. Openly threatens them with reprisals. Isn’t it time for the State Committee for National Security to tackle the real problems of national security? » the former chief of staff of the president concluded.

Farid Niyazov signed his text, calling himself a political prisoner.

It became known in early July 2021 that the investigative service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek began pre-trial proceedings under Article 319 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on the fact of illegal issuance of passports of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2016. The investigation found out that in 2016, under the chairmanship of the Commission on Citizenship under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (Almazbek Atambayev — Note of 24.kg news agency), which was headed by the head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, an illegal decision was made on granting the citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic to ten citizens of the Republic of Turkey, including Orhan Inandi.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering.

Farid Niyazov was detained after the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019.