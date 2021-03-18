Farid Niyazov remanded in custody until April 7

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the lawyer of the former chief of staff of the President Farid Niyazov to change his measure of restraint. Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital extended Farid Niyazov’s detention in Bishkek’s pretrial detention center 1 until April 7.

«The court upheld the decision of the first instance, despite the fact that Farid Niyazov is ill. Doctors diagnosed him with high-risk hypertension,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of riots on October 9, 2020. The defendants in the case are Almazbek Atambayev, ex-head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov.

After the October events in 2020, the previously imprisoned politicians were released from custody, including Atambayev and Niyazov. On October 9, they participated in a march and a rally on Ala-Too square, which ended in riots: supporters of Sadyr Japarov threw stones at the protesters.