168 Kyrgyzstanis transferred from abroad for serving their sentences

In 2019, at least 168 Kyrgyzstanis have been transferred from abroad for further serving their sentences in the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

More than 532 requests for legal assistance from law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic to the CIS and non-CIS countries have been considered on criminal cases of various categories that they had in the proceedings in 2019.

At the same time, 23 requests from the competent authorities of foreign states for extradition of criminals identified and detained in Kyrgyzstan have been granted.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reminded that it is authorized to enforce the contractual rights and obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic on international cooperation in the field of criminal justice and the interaction of law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan with the competent authorities of foreign countries.