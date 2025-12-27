Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of fraud extradited from Vietnam

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, T.A., accused of large-scale fraud, has been extradited to Bishkek. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the supervisory authority, the extradition was made possible through cooperation with competent authorities in Vietnam.

The suspect caused 16.4 million soms in damages to the victims. Accompanied by officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Central Bureau of Interpol, he was brought to Bishkek and placed in a pretrial detention facility to continue his criminal prosecution.

The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that, in accordance with international treaties, efforts to locate and extradite individuals absconding from investigation and trial continue on an ongoing basis.