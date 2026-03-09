11:06
Russia not to extradite foreigners served in Armed Forces on criminal charges

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning the extradition to foreign states of individuals who served in the Russian Armed Forces or took part in the special military operation. The document has been published on the official legal information portal.

Under the new provisions, Russia will refuse extradition requests from foreign countries for foreign citizens and stateless persons who are currently serving or previously served under contract in the Russian Armed Forces or other military formations and participated in combat operations as part of these units. In such cases, requests from foreign states to extradite these individuals for criminal prosecution will not be fulfilled.

Earlier, the State Duma adopted a package of bills prohibiting the expulsion, deportation, and extradition for criminal prosecution of foreigners who fought on Russia’s side.
