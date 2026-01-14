1,500 imprisoned Kyrgyzstanis awaiting extradition for years - Baktiyar Kalpaev

More than 1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently serving prison sentences abroad, with about 1,000 of them held in correctional facilities in Russia. Deputy of Parliament Baktiyar Kalpaev stated at a parliamentary session.

«They need to be brought back to Kyrgyzstan, as there is a risk that they could be recruited into various terrorist groups. In some cases, they wait for extradition for years, even up to ten years. Protecting our fellow citizens is one of the state’s primary responsibilities,» the deputy said.

Earlier, Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva reported that 1,210 Kyrgyzstanis are currently serving sentences in Russian prisons. According to her, in 2024, Kyrgyzstan repatriated 128 citizens convicted abroad, including 118 from Russia. In 2025, this number increased to 221, and decisions have already been made on another 124 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are now awaiting transfer.