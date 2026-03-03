03:59
Fraud suspect who stole 46 million soms extradited to Kyrgyzstan from Azerbaijan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan T.D., who was wanted on charges of large-scale fraud, has been extradited from Azerbaijan, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the supervisory authority, the suspect was detained in Baku. After completing the necessary legal procedures, he was escorted to Kyrgyzstan by Interior Ministry officers. He has been placed in pre-trial detention pending further criminal proceedings.

Investigators believe the man abused the trust of two victims and unlawfully obtained more than 46 million soms, causing significant financial damage. He reportedly fled the country shortly after committing the crime.

The Prosecutor General’s Office notes that Kyrgyz authorities continue to actively work on international cooperation and ensuring the inevitability of punishment for fugitives.
