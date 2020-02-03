Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who arrived from Wuhan city of China, have no symptoms of a viral disease. Chief Specialist of the Department of Organization of Medical Assistance and Drug Policy of the Ministry of Health Nurlan Galbaev told 24.kg news agency.

«Their condition is stable. The day before, they were examined by infectious disease specialists, and taken tests. They all are negative,» he said.

The specialist added that Kyrgyzstanis would stay at the medical institution until the end of the incubation period.

«Since they came from the outbreak area, it was decided to isolate them,» Nurlan Galbaev said.

At least 18 Kyrgyzstanis were delivered to Bishkek from Nur-Sultan by special flight. They arrived in the capital of a neighboring state with the assistance of the Kazakh side.

The number of deaths from a new coronavirus in China has reached 362. The number of patients with 2019-nCoV pneumonia in the PRC has increased to 17,205 people.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.