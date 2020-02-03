New virus in China: 18 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Wuhan

Kyrgyzstan evacuated its citizens from Wuhan city (China). Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, 18 Kyrgyzstanis were delivered to Bishkek from Nur-Sultan by a special flight. They arrived in the capital of a neighboring state with the assistance of the Kazakh side.

«All arrived citizens underwent an appropriate examination at the airport and were placed in a specially designated infectious diseases department of a hospital outside Bishkek. They will undergo an additional examination there, primarily for coronavirus,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health added that the hospital meets all infectious safety conditions and is equipped with the necessary laboratory and medical equipment, has competent medical personnel.

«During the quarantine period, only medical personnel will be in contact with the arrivals,» the ministry noted.

At least 305 people died from coronavirus in China. Data of an online map developed by scientists say. China’s state television confirms the data.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of the infection was animals that were sold on the local market.