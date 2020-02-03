13:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea bargain

Five suspects in a criminal case on Koi-Tash events on August 7-8 in Kyrgyzstan entered into a plea bargain. Lawyer of an ex-employee of the Ninth Service Kanat Sagymbaev, Bakytbek Avtandil uulu, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these five defendants in the case testified against other defendants.

«We believe that the testimony of those under investigation is slander. Moreover, it is completely unproven. We are talking about Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smaliev, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev and two other residents of Koi-Tash village, who at the time of the operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev were in the territory of his residence. One of them, as far as I know, is Bakirov,» Bakytbek Avtandil uulu said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with several articles: «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. At least 19 people are suspects in the case. Five of them entered into a plea bargain with investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/142419/
views: 74
Print
Related
Koi-Tash events: Number of case files increases to 80 volumes
Koi-Tash events: Klara Sooronkulova not to appeal to Prosecutor General’s Office
Riots in Koi-Tash village: Investigation completed
Atambayev’s case. Investigation into Koi-Tash events at completion stage
Parliament’s decision: Almazbek Atambayev is to blame for Koi-Tash events
Koi-Tash events. Atambayev handed notice of suspicion of murder
Koi-Tash events. Almazbek Atambayev arranged violent seizure of power
Koi-Tash events. France-Presse journalist summoned to Interior Ministry
Parliament to consider state commission’s conclusion on Koi-Tash in a week
Koi-Tash events. Conclusion of State Commission sent to Parliament
Popular
Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths Number of recovered from coronavirus in China exceeds deaths
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people Death toll from new coronavirus in China rises to 259 people
USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries USA imposes visa restrictions on citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 5 more countries
3 February, Monday
12:14
Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea bargain Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea barg...
11:55
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
11:48
Land rent for Russian airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan to reach $ 4.8 million
11:15
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
11:10
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2020