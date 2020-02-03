Koi-Tash events: Two more suspects enter into plea bargain

Five suspects in a criminal case on Koi-Tash events on August 7-8 in Kyrgyzstan entered into a plea bargain. Lawyer of an ex-employee of the Ninth Service Kanat Sagymbaev, Bakytbek Avtandil uulu, informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these five defendants in the case testified against other defendants.

«We believe that the testimony of those under investigation is slander. Moreover, it is completely unproven. We are talking about Alga Kylychev, Kiyas Smaliev, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev and two other residents of Koi-Tash village, who at the time of the operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev were in the territory of his residence. One of them, as far as I know, is Bakirov,» Bakytbek Avtandil uulu said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has instituted proceedings on a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation is completed. The former president Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters were charged with several articles: «Mass riots», «Hooliganism», «Murder», «Attempted murder», «Threat or violence against a government official», «Attempted seizure of power», «Illegal arms trafficking» and «Hostage taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. At least 19 people are suspects in the case. Five of them entered into a plea bargain with investigation.