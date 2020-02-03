11:38
Number of victims of new coronavirus in China increasing

The death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 362 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say. The State Health Committee of China confirms the data.

The number of patients infected with 2019-nCoV in China has risen to 17,205 people.

«As of 00.00 on February 2 (Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China reached 17,205, the condition of 2,296 people is estimated as serious, 475 patients were discharged from the hospital, the number of deaths reached 362. A total of 21,558 alleged cases of the virus have been registered,» the PRC State Health Committee said in a statement.

On Sunday alone 2,829 new cases and 57 deaths have been registered in China.

On February 1, the Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to temporarily close the border with China.
