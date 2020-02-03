10:06
Kyrgyzstan closes state border with China

Kyrgyzstan temporarily closed the state border with the People’s Republic of China and suspended air traffic. The decision was made on February 1 by the republican emergency response center on prevention of import and further spread of coronavirus in the republic. Press service of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, up to date, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country. Sanitary points operate at all checkpoints of the republic, at Bishkek and Osh airports. All persons crossing the border undergo a corresponding examination.

In case of presence of signs and symptoms of influenza and ARVI, arrivals are placed in special wards (isolation wards), where they are under medical supervision.

Recall, the checkpoints were closed from January 24 to January 30 at the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with the celebration of the New Year in China. Border was supposed to be opened on January 31.
link: https://24.kg/english/142372/
views: 72
