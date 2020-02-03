11:37
At least 60 face recognition cameras installed in Bishkek

At least 60 cameras with a face recognition system that helps in solving crimes and ensuring public order have been installed within a Command Center in Bishkek. Head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at the board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs following the results of official activities.

According to him, within the framework of Safe District project, 72 CCTV cameras have been also installed in the 6th microdistrict of the capital to ensure an appropriate level of security for citizens.

Recall, the tasks of the Command Center are monitoring of ensuring public and road safety, prompt response to citizens’ statements and increasing the number of solved crimes and misconduct.
