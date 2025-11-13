Surveillance cameras installed in schools of border villages in Batken

Surveillance cameras have begun to be installed in schools in border villages of Batken district to improve child safety and prevent crime. The press service of the local Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the press service, the initiative was initiated by local police and supported by the authorities.

Since November 2025, cameras have been installed in schools of Samarkand rural district, including Ravat secondary school, schools named after Turgunbai Sadykov, Murat Salikhov, and Alykul Osmonov, as well as in Orto-Sai primary school.

A total of 10 cameras were installed—one large and one small per school. Similar equipment will later be installed in kindergartens.

Police noted that this will improve student safety and prevent potential incidents.