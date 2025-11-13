17:40
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Surveillance cameras installed in schools of border villages in Batken

Surveillance cameras have begun to be installed in schools in border villages of Batken district to improve child safety and prevent crime. The press service of the local Internal Affairs Department reported.

According to the press service, the initiative was initiated by local police and supported by the authorities.

Since November 2025, cameras have been installed in schools of Samarkand rural district, including Ravat secondary school, schools named after Turgunbai Sadykov, Murat Salikhov, and Alykul Osmonov, as well as in Orto-Sai primary school.

A total of 10 cameras were installed—one large and one small per school. Similar equipment will later be installed in kindergartens.

Police noted that this will improve student safety and prevent potential incidents.
link: https://24.kg/english/350826/
views: 49
Print
Related
Inspectors of Agriculture Ministry services to be provided with body cameras
Number of surveillance cameras in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 20,000
Photo, video traffic violation recording system expanded in Bishkek and regions
AI integration in surveillance cameras speeds up police work — Interior Ministry
Interior Ministry: Cameras have helped solve over 3,000 crimes
All traffic violation cameras in Kyrgyzstan to be operational by year-end
They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live
Police install cameras in schools and kindergartens in Issyk-Kul region
Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens
Facial recognition cameras installed in 109 schools in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages President of Kyrgyzstan explains causes of electricity shortages
Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights Asman Airlines launches direct Almaty-Karakol flights
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31 State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
13 November, Thursday
17:27
Surveillance cameras installed in schools of border villages in Batken Surveillance cameras installed in schools of border vil...
17:17
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region
17:08
Medical town in Bishkek: Health Ministry invites French partners to participate
16:48
Manas Ordo Historical and Cultural Complex in Talas region to be renovated
16:37
National Bank authorizes opening of special escrow accounts for virtual assets