They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live

One of the most powerful and advanced surveillance systems in Central Asia — OPTIX GUARD, developed by the European company OPTIX — has officially been launched at the falconry center in the village of Mikhaylovka, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.
According to the department, the system is equipped with a multisensor unit combining a thermal imager, rangefinder, high-resolution optical camera, and intelligent software.
The system capabilities include:
- Detecting a human from up to 5 kilometers away;
- Identifying vehicles from a distance of 4 kilometers;
- Tracking objects in complete darkness, rain, or fog;
- Zooming up to 120 times;
- Measuring distance with laser accuracy up to 0.5 meters;
- Providing 360-degree panoramic surveillance.
As part of the project, similar systems — OPTIX MS One and ZDZQ KCG01 — have also been installed in the village of Kuturgu (Tyup district) and in Jeti-Oguz district. All three systems are connected to the command center of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The systems transmit real-time data, enabling police to respond promptly to any threats, including illegal activities, poaching, and disturbances of public order.