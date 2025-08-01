12:34
They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live

One of the most powerful and advanced surveillance systems in Central Asia — OPTIX GUARD, developed by the European company OPTIX — has officially been launched at the falconry center in the village of Mikhaylovka, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to the department, the system is equipped with a multisensor unit combining a thermal imager, rangefinder, high-resolution optical camera, and intelligent software.

The system capabilities include:

  • Detecting a human from up to 5 kilometers away;
  • Identifying vehicles from a distance of 4 kilometers;
  • Tracking objects in complete darkness, rain, or fog;
  • Zooming up to 120 times;
  • Measuring distance with laser accuracy up to 0.5 meters;
  • Providing 360-degree panoramic surveillance.

«It’s as if a hawk was granted night vision, satellite navigation, and an engineering degree — only better,» the command center operator said.

As part of the project, similar systems — OPTIX MS One and ZDZQ KCG01 — have also been installed in the village of Kuturgu (Tyup district) and in Jeti-Oguz district. All three systems are connected to the command center of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The systems transmit real-time data, enabling police to respond promptly to any threats, including illegal activities, poaching, and disturbances of public order.
