More than 6,000 offenses detected by public security cameras in 2025

More than 6,000 offenses were detected by public security cameras in 2025. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Almaz Batyrbaev, said on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, situational centers operate in all regions, where public security cameras are monitored around the clock to ensure citizens’ safety.

«Today, more than 3,000 surveillance cameras are operating in public places across the country. Information on each detected incident is forwarded to the territorial units of district law enforcement agencies to take measures in accordance with the law,» Almaz Batyrbaev said.

He added that in 2026, as part of the second phase of the Safe Country project, 20,000 video cameras will be installed.

«The work will be carried out in stages. First, specialists analyze locations where crimes are most frequently committed. In addition, installing video equipment requires infrastructure—round-the-clock power supply, internet lines, and so on. Cameras are divided into several types: some rotate 360 degrees, while others are stationary and monitor a single direction,» Almaz Batyrbaev explained.