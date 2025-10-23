Inspectors of Agriculture Ministry services to be provided with body cameras

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has begun equipping inspectors of veterinary, phytosanitary, land, and water services at border control points with body cameras.

According to the ministry, the main goal is to ensure transparency and legality of actions at the local level, strengthen discipline and accountability among staff, and protect the rights of citizens and law-abiding entrepreneurs.

«Body cameras will be used during inspections, examinations, and interactions with business entities. All video recordings will be automatically transmitted to the ministry’s situation center, where they will be analyzed and monitored in real time. This will allow for a prompt response to potential violations, eliminate human bias, and improve the effectiveness of state control,» the ministry said in a statement.

The introduction of the video monitoring system, the ministry noted, is an important step in the digital transformation of regulatory functions and in building trust between the government and society.

The expected outcome is transparent, accountable, and secure work by inspectors, reduced corruption risks, and improved quality of public services.