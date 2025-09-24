AI integration in surveillance cameras speeds up police work — Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has implemented cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) elements in a test mode. These cameras are capable not only of facial recognition but also of detecting signs of emergencies. Almaz Batyrbaev, Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said.

The AI alerts staff at situation centers, which operate around the clock, about fires or crowd gatherings, significantly easing their workload.

Almaz Batyrbaev emphasized that the system does not track all passersby; it recognizes only individuals officially wanted by the Interior Ministry or Interpol.

Last year, for example, authorities apprehended a homeless man who had been wanted in Russia for seven years on a murder charge. He was brought to a police department and later extradited.

Furthermore, the cameras are also used to provide assistance in emergency situations: for example, in winter, cases of frostbite were recorded, and thanks to the signals from the cameras, victims were provided with timely assistance.