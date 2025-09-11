All traffic violation cameras in Kyrgyzstan to be operational by year-end

By the end of 2025, all video cameras recording traffic violations will be fully operational across Kyrgyzstan, the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

As part of the first stage of the project, 90 stationary and 20 mobile hardware-software systems for photo and video recording of violations have been installed.

The cameras are located on the following highways:

Bishkek—Osh;

Bishkek—Chaldovar;

Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart;

Road to Manas International Airport;

Road to Ak-Zhol checkpoint.

In addition, 16 Uragan complexes have been installed on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road, with similar systems currently being mounted in Issyk-Kul region.