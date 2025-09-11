12:59
USD 87.45
EUR 102.31
RUB 1.04
English

All traffic violation cameras in Kyrgyzstan to be operational by year-end

By the end of 2025, all video cameras recording traffic violations will be fully operational across Kyrgyzstan, the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

As part of the first stage of the project, 90 stationary and 20 mobile hardware-software systems for photo and video recording of violations have been installed.

The cameras are located on the following highways:

  • Bishkek—Osh;
  • Bishkek—Chaldovar;
  • Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart;
  • Road to Manas International Airport;
  • Road to Ak-Zhol checkpoint.

In addition, 16 Uragan complexes have been installed on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road, with similar systems currently being mounted in Issyk-Kul region.
link: https://24.kg/english/343099/
views: 152
Print
Related
Traffic rules knowledge test for offenders postponed in Kyrgyzstan
They don’t sleep, don’t blink, don’t make mistakes: ‘Electronic hawks’ go live
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region
Police install cameras in schools and kindergartens in Issyk-Kul region
Surveillance cameras to be installed in Bishkek schools and kindergartens
Facial recognition cameras installed in 109 schools in Bishkek
Automatic system for recording traffic violations launched in Bishkek
More than 6,000 traffic violations registered in Bishkek in February 2024
Almost 800,000 drivers violate traffic rules in 2023
25 drunk drivers revealed in Issyk-Kul district over the weekend
Popular
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs
11 September, Thursday
12:38
Riding pedal cars and ATVs banned in central part of Bishkek Riding pedal cars and ATVs banned in central part of Bi...
12:27
Kyrgyz Pochtasy and Russian Post plan to speed up parcel delivery
12:10
Citizen of Kazakhstan declared wanted for financing crime group of Kolbaev
12:00
Accounts receivable of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan exceed 594 billion soms
11:45
All traffic violation cameras in Kyrgyzstan to be operational by year-end