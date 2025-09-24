Photo, video traffic violation recording system expanded in Bishkek and regions

As part of the first phase of Safe Country project, 90 stationary and 20 mobile hardware and software photo and video recording systems have been installed in Bishkek. Zhanybek uulu Ulan, Head of the Information and Technology Division at the Main Traffic Safety Department, said.

According to him, the cameras operate at 38 intersections and 4 overpasses (bridges), including Manas and Chui Avenues, and 7 April and Lev Tolstoy Streets.

In addition, the complexes function on 48 highways, including Bishkek—Osh, Bishkek—Chaldovar, Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart, Bishkek—Manas Airport, and Bishkek—Ak-Zhol checkpoint. Since July 5, Autouragan system has also been operating on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road.

The second phase of the project envisions installing complexes in seven regions, two cities of republican significance, 15 cities of regional significance, and 73 settlements. The plan is to cover 306 locations, including 266 stationary and 40 mobile complexes.

Zhanybek Uulu Ulan noted that since the project’s launch, the number of road accidents has decreased by 14.2 percent nationwide and by 3.1 percent in Bishkek.

It should be noted that Safe City project has been transformed into Safe Country.