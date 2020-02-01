15:22
Number of police chiefs removed from posts in Kyrgyzstan

By a decision of the Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, over 30 chiefs received disciplinary punishments for serious shortcomings in organization of official activities. Work of a number of heads will be re-examined at the board meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs based on the results of the first quarter of 2020, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The following officials were relieved of their posts for shortcomings, serious omissions, poor organization of work:

  • Head of the 2nd Directorate of the Criminal Police Service M. Bopushev;
  • Head of Tyup District Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region D. Isakov;
  • Head of Jeti-Oguz District Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region T. Isaev;
  • Head of Chui District Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region Ch. Sharshenaliev;
  • Head of the Illegal Drug Trafficking Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Talas region U. Samudinov.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a board meeting that 63 crimes committed by law enforcement officials have been registered in 2019. At least 27 of them are corruption facts, 22 — facts of abuse of power and two frauds.
