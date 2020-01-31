11:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined

At least 42 people have arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan within two days, January 28 and January 29. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 24 of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 18 — from the PRC.

Related news
Six more students arrived from China quarantined
«Everyone underwent medical procedures with the help of a thermal scanner (thermal imager); no persons with signs of the disease were detected. There are six people in the hospital in Moskovsky district, and three — in Sokuluk district. All of them are under the supervision of doctors, their condition is satisfactory. The remaining 33 people were released for further medical supervision at the place of residence,» the ministry said.

Six students, who were in Issyk-Ata hospital, were discharged from quarantine and sent for further medical supervision at the place of residence.

In total, as of January 30, 2020, at least 14,445 people have been examined at sanitary quarantine points.

The Ministry of Health added that they received interim guidance from WHO with recommendations for safe home care for patients with suspected coronavirus infection with moderate symptoms and management of contacts. Based on the document, it was decided to conduct medical monitoring at the place of permanent and temporary residence of the arrivals.

«Medical supervision will be carried out by employees of the Family Medicine Centers and Family Doctors Groups. Citizens, who have visited Wuhan city, will be obligatorily sent for observation or hospitalization until the end of the incubation period of 10 days,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/142189/
views: 38
Print
Related
WHO to repeatedly assess global danger of coronavirus
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 170 people
Number of coronavirus cases in China overtakes SARS
Six more students arrived from China quarantined
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in China: Deputy offers to bring Kyrgyz students out of Wuhan
Arrived from China students have no coronavirus symptoms
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 131 people
Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital
Kyrgyzstan exports 14 tons of gold to China in 2019
Popular
Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus emergency response center set up in Kyrgyzstan
New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended New virus in China: All flights to China temporarily suspended
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China
WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus WHO admits error in its risk assessment of coronavirus
31 January, Friday
11:37
42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined 42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quara...
10:50
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 12 times in Ak-Orgo area
10:43
Financial assistance can be rendered to wounded snow leopard
10:23
Soldier of internal troops of Interior Ministry hangs himself
10:06
Representatives of business associations oppose bill on NGOs
30 January, Thursday
18:11
National Bank to smooth out sharp fluctuations in exchange rate in 2020
17:53
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
17:43
Kyrgyzstan has no database of children involved in worst forms of labor