42 people arrive from China in Kyrgyzstan, 3 more quarantined

At least 42 people have arrived from China in Kyrgyzstan within two days, January 28 and January 29. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 24 of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan and 18 — from the PRC.

«Everyone underwent medical procedures with the help of a thermal scanner (thermal imager); no persons with signs of the disease were detected. There are six people in the hospital in Moskovsky district, and three — in Sokuluk district. All of them are under the supervision of doctors, their condition is satisfactory. The remaining 33 people were released for further medical supervision at the place of residence,» the ministry said.

Six students, who were in Issyk-Ata hospital, were discharged from quarantine and sent for further medical supervision at the place of residence.

In total, as of January 30, 2020, at least 14,445 people have been examined at sanitary quarantine points.

The Ministry of Health added that they received interim guidance from WHO with recommendations for safe home care for patients with suspected coronavirus infection with moderate symptoms and management of contacts. Based on the document, it was decided to conduct medical monitoring at the place of permanent and temporary residence of the arrivals.

«Medical supervision will be carried out by employees of the Family Medicine Centers and Family Doctors Groups. Citizens, who have visited Wuhan city, will be obligatorily sent for observation or hospitalization until the end of the incubation period of 10 days,» the ministry said.