Six more students arrived from China quarantined

Six more students, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan from China, were placed in the isolated wards of the Territorial Hospital of Moskovsky district of Bishkek. Head of the Epidemiological Directorate of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health Abdykadyr Zhoroev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the students came through Akzhol checkpoint.

«When asked at the quarantine point of the Ministry of Health, they told that they studied in China. According to them, they came through Novosibirsk (Russia). They passed medical control and have no clinical symptoms. But they said they were in contact with people with signs of SARS. Based on their answers, we considered it necessary to take them under control during the incubation period,» he said.

Earlier, six students studying in China returned to Kyrgyzstan. They are in the territorial hospital of Issyk-Ata district.

The Ministry of Health noted that as January 29, 2020 the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan is stable, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.

As of today, the death toll from the new coronavirus in the PRC has risen to 131 people.
