Ecological problems in Bishkek: Cabinet to form emergency response center

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to develop a program to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

According to it, the head of the Cabinet held a meeting on the environmental situation in the capital, which, according to him, has become one of the most urgent problems for citizens and residents of the surrounding areas.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev added that representatives of state bodies, environmental organizations and the scientific community list many factors that affect the ecology of the city.

«This leads to a certain deficit of reliable and confirmed information. It’s important for us to determine a specific list of causes of deterioration of the situation in order to take effective measures as soon as possible and achieve a better ecology,» he said.

The Prime Minister noted that a coordination emergency response center would be formed under the leadership of the First Deputy Prime Minister and a strategic program to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek would be developed.

The Government will find the necessary financial resources for the high-quality implementation of the document, in order we all to feel improvements in the environmental sphere.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

He noted that specific sets of measures to reduce the environmental burden should be developed in the most problematic areas, in particular, introduction of new preferential mechanisms to increase the level of providing housing estates with gas, work on converting vehicles to gas fuel and etc.

In addition, according to the head of the Cabinet, the principles of environmental education and culture should be popularized among the citizens.
