WHO to repeatedly assess global danger of coronavirus

The World Health Organization will discuss for the second time whether it is worth declaring a global health emergency in connection with the spread of coronavirus from China. Deutsche Welle reported.

An extraordinary meeting of WHO will be reportedly held today, on January 30. The Director-General of the organizationTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced it on Twitter on January 29.

He noted that only about one percent of those with this form of the virus are outside of China. «However, cases of transmission of the virus from person to person have been registered in three countries outside the PRC. This potential threat of further dissemination is the reason why I convened the meeting,» he explained.

At least 7,711 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in China, 170 people died. According to WHO, 68 cases of the coronavirus were registered in 15 countries outside of China, including Australia, Vietnam, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, USA, Thailand, France, South Korea and Japan, Germany.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.