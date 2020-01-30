Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 170 people

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to 170 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 7,783 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the world.

Most of all infected are in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 4,586 cases of the infection and 162 deaths.

At least 105 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China: in Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Macau, Malaysia, France, the USA, Germany, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Finland, Nepal and in Sri Lanka.

As of today, 133 people have recovered.

Data on spread of the coronavirus are presented as of 21:00 on January 29, 2020 (8:00, January 30 Bishkek time).

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.