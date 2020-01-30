11:31
Kyrgyzstani spreads fake news about coronavirus in Moscow

Law enforcement agencies of Moscow Oblast of Russia have identified a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who published unreliable information about spread of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Various photos and audio files were attached to messages. The information was actively discussed among citizens of Kyrgyzstan on the Internet.

«The distributor of the information is a native of Osh region, 28-year-old Zh.Y. An explanatory and preventive conversation was held with him at the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation about criminal liability for dissemination of false information. The man fully recognized his guilt. Through social networks he appealed to citizens and urged everyone not to disseminate inaccurate and unverified information. The photos in the messages, as it turned out, were taken from the Internet from published materials about exercises in Kazakhstan on responding to coronavirus,» the Interior Ministry said.
