Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 131 people

Death toll from a new coronavirus in China has risen to 131 people. This is evidenced by the data of an online map developed by scientists.

In total, 5,578 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the world.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There have been registered 3,544 cases of the infection and 125 dead.

At least 84 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China: in Cambodia, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Germany, France, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Canada and the United States.

As of today, 107 people have recovered.

Data on spread of the coronavirus are presented as of 18:00 on January 28, 2020 (5:00 on January 29 Bishkek time).

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
