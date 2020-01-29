14:12
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak

Zhong Nanshan, the head of an expert commission of the State Health Committee of the PRC, said that the coronavirus outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days. RIA Novosti reported with reference to Xinhua news agency.

«It is very difficult to definitely estimate when the outbreak reaches its peak. But I think in one week or about 10 days, it will reach the climax and then there will be no large-scale increases,» Zhong Nanshan said.

According to recent data, the death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to 131 people. In total, 5,578 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the world.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The source of infection was animals that were sold on the local market. Most likely, 2019-nCoV is a hybrid of snake and bat coronaviruses that appeared about two years ago, but got into the human body only now.
